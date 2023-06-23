Catalina Island has new Additions to Summer fun Lineup

CATALINA ISLAND— Catalina Island’s official tourism authority, Love Catalina, has released Catalina’s summer offerings, including new business, specials, and more.

New offerings and upcoming events include:

The Avalon Hotel | Beach Vibes on Catalina Island Boat & Hotel Packages: The Avalon Hotel has the picture-perfect summer getaway planned, which includes a beach day kit, boat fare, and a luxurious hotel stay. Enjoy a bundled mid-week package of round-trip ferry tickets and two nights’ accommodation.

Two round trip tickets on the Catalina Express.



Complimentary taxi from Avalon Port to the hotel.



Two-night, mid-week stay in one of the Craftsman-style guest rooms.



Extended Continental Breakfast in our private Koi Pond Garden.



Beach Expedition Kit.



Packages start at $474 per person – Two nights, double occupancy required. Learn more here.

Hotel Vista Del Mar : Enjoy sunny days at Hotel Vista Del Mar with the “Summer Sensations!” offer.

: Enjoy sunny days at Hotel Vista Del Mar with the “Summer Sensations!” offer. Stay two nights or more and receive free round-trip boat transportation for two on the Catalina Express. Offer valid for mid-week stays May 29, 2023, through and including June 30, 2023.

Offer is valid for stays May 29, 2023, through June 30, 2023, with arrival days Sunday through Wednesday and departure days Tuesday through Friday. Valid on mid-week stays only. A two-night minimum reservation policy applies and is subject to availability. All room reservations must be combined with transportation on the Catalina Express booked by the hotel. The package is based on round-trip boat transportation from Long Beach / San Pedro. Add $4.00 per person for transportation from Dana Point. Packages are based on double occupancy and cannot be applied to existing reservations.

Pavilion Hotel | Atwater Hotel | Banning House Lodge in Two Harbors: Spend more time experiencing all there is to do on Catalina Island with an extended getaway. Book two nights and receive your third night complimentary at Pavilion Hotel, Hotel Atwater, or Banning House Lodge in Two Harbors. Use your extra time on Catalina Island by experiencing nature on a hike, sipping on a cocktail at the Avalon Grille, or spotting a bison in the backcountry. Go to VisitCatalinaIsland.com or call 877.778.8322 to book today! Offer available until June 30, 2023. Visit here to learn more.

Coastal Tour: Catalina Divers Supply, known for Guided SCUBA, snorkel, and SNUBA adventures, will now offer a Coastal Wildlife Cruise that explores Catalina’s picturesque waters and shoreline. The tour will allow visitors for up-close wildlife encounters as they search for whales, dolphins, seals, bald eagles, and various seabirds.

Parasailing: Catalina Coastal Tours & Fishing, which offers fishing charters, wildlife ocean tours, and jet ski rentals, now offer Catalina Xtreme Parasail. The tour is available for single, tandem, and three-person flyers at 600 or 800 feet and will provide flyers with breathtaking views of Avalon and Catalina Island.

Become a Mermaid: Ever want to explore life as a mermaid? Catalina Island Mermaids offer several unique experiences, including mermaid photoshoots and mermaid swim and diving experiences. Learn the basics of swimming like a mermaid with the Discover Mermaid™ experience and get certified with the PADI Advance Mermaid™ course.

Flx Biergarten: Slated to be the island’s first and only Biergarten located in Avalon, Flx pays homage to the island’s rich history and takes its name from the iconic ’50s Flxible buses that once graced the streets of Avalon and wandered the island’s interior with curious tourists. Opening this summer, Flx will boast an open-air atmosphere with charming string lights and cozy firepits. Flx is the place to enjoy a cold beer, wine, seltzer, or kombucha with friends. Plus, beer lovers can sample a variety of styles with tasty beer flight offerings. Flx Biergarten will host Catalina Island Company’s first Oktoberfest this fall from Sept. 29 – Oct. 1.

Catalina Casino: Starting this summer, this iconic landmark will be open to the public for general admission during regular business hours, allowing visitors to step back in time and soak up the rich cultural history of Catalina’s architectural masterpiece. Guests will enjoy movies under the twinkling stars of the Avalon Theatre’s Art Deco dome, discover the circular dance floor of the famed Ballroom, and take in spectacular views while strolling along the Terrace.

Catalina Museum for Art & History: The Catalina Museum of Art & History presents the art installation Below the Surface: The Catalina Photographs of Bruce Hall, featuring a collection of underwater photographs captured over decades at Catalina’s Casino Point Dive Park, the country’s earliest underwater preserve. Guest curator Douglas McCulloh curates the art installation, which is currently on view through January 2024. For more information about Below the Surface: Catalina Photographs of Bruce Hall art installation at Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit here.

Summer Wine Festival in Two Harbors: On July 8, join us on the beach for the 21st Annual Summer Wine Festival featuring live music and a variety of fine wines. Tickets go on sale in early summer—more details to come.

Eco E-Bike Tour with Leyva’s Electric Bike Rentals: Experience one of the best activities Catalina offers with the Eco E-Bike Tours. Discover the natural beauty found at Catalina with roaming bison and unique fauna. There are a few tours available to book for your exploration.