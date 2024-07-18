Catalina Island Marathon Earns Recognition for Sustainability Efforts

California's oldest trail race goes green.

The Catalina Island Marathon, a beloved tradition for runners, has recently achieved a significant milestone – earning Silver Certification from the Council for Responsible Sport (CRS). Established in 1976, this race boasts the distinction of being California’s oldest trail marathon, offering participants a breathtaking journey through the island’s unique landscape. This recognition signifies a substantial commitment by Spectrum Sports Management, the company behind the Run Catalina Island race series, to minimize the event’s environmental impact.

The CRS designation is awarded to organizations that implement at least 60% of the best practices outlined in the council’s sustainability standards. The 2024 Catalina Island Marathon served as a springboard for the organization’s sustainability efforts. CRS representatives were present during the event to assess its practices, which included several innovative initiatives.

Spectrum Sports Management prioritized collaborating with vendors known for their commitment to sustainability. This ensured that materials used throughout the March race minimized environmental impact. Additionally, gone are the days of packing peanuts and excessive plastic. The race organizers actively discouraged vendors from using these wasteful materials.

Furthermore, participants were encouraged to bring reusable hydration systems, eliminating the need for disposable cups and minimizing post-race waste. Even seemingly small changes made a difference. Replacing zip ties with reusable bungee cords reduced the amount of plastic waste generated during event setup and breakdown. The coveted finisher medals awarded to participants are now crafted from eco-friendly materials, ensuring a long-lasting memento with a conscience.

Recognizing the importance of preserving the island’s natural beauty, runners were required to sign a pledge to “leave no trace behind,” encouraging responsible behavior throughout the race.

Mike Bone, president and CEO of Spectrum Sports, expressed his enthusiasm about the Silver Certification. “This is an exciting step forward for the Run Catalina Island race series,” he said. “We are dedicated to protecting the wild beauty of Catalina Island while offering participants the unique opportunity to experience its magic.” Bone emphasized that this achievement marks the beginning of the company’s ongoing sustainability journey. They hope to inspire others in the industry to embrace similar practices, for more environmentally responsible athletic events.

The Council for Responsible Sport echoed this sentiment, congratulating Run Catalina on their accomplishment. “This silver certification truly demonstrates their unwavering commitment to sustainable practices and environmental conservation,” they stated. “We are confident their work will inspire others!”

The Catalina Island Marathon remains a cornerstone of California’s trail-running scene, and the 48th annual race is slated for March 8, 2025. The historic course, starting in Two Harbors and culminating in Avalon, offers a unique challenge and breathtaking scenery. Over the years, the race has attracted thousands of runners eager to conquer the demanding climbs, witness stunning vistas and experience the island’s unique wildlife.

Managed by Spectrum Sports, the Catalina Island Marathon provides runners with the opportunity to explore one of Southern California’s most iconic natural landmarks while participating in the state’s oldest trail marathon.