Catalina Island Medical Center Does Big Things on a Small Island

AVALON— As Avalon’s only hospital, the Catalina Island Medical Center (CIMC) serves the clinical needs of Santa Catalina Island’s 4,500 residents as well as more than one million visitors who travel to the island each year.

CIMC’s Emergency Department evaluates and treats nearly 2,500 cases a year. The emergency room is staffed 24/7 by UC Irvine Emergency Medicine Physician and supported by the Medical Center’s laboratory and diagnostic imaging departments to meet the acute medical needs of Catalina Island’s residents and visitors. With the use of patient satisfaction surveys, patients consistently rank CIMC’s emergency services as one of the best in the nation.

“The roots of Catalina Island Medical Center go back to 1915 when a medical clinic was established in the Metropole Hotel,” said Chief Development Officer for the Catalina Island Medical Center Foundation, Neil Macready. “In 1960, Avalon municipal hospital opened its doors at its current location on Falls Canyon Road. In 2000 the hospital formally became Catalina Island Medical Center which is the only medical facility on Catalina Island. It is the only medical Center for the residents and visitors.”

The newest CIMC addition is the recent expansion of a fitness center. The CIMC opened the doors to the new Catalina Island Fitness Center on June 12. As part of CIMC’s journey to increase the health and wellness of Catalina Island, CIMC launched a public, state-of-the-art CIMC Fitness Center in the Atwater Arcade to help residents stay active and fit. Discounted rates are available for Catalina Island residents holding subsidy cards. In addition, day and monthly passes are offered, and a Fitness Center App is available for smartphones. The Center is open daily (except for holidays) from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. To celebrate the new center’s opening, a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on July 13 from 4-6 p.m., followed by facility tours, refreshments provided by Café Metropole, and raffle prizes throughout the evening. The fitness center is located at 119 Sumner Ave., Suite E. Learn more at catalinaislandfitness.com. For more information on amenities and prices, please visit https://catalinaislandfitness.com/.

On Aug. 5, CMIC will host the 5th annual ‘Catalinaville’ Beach Party to benefit the CIMC Foundation. Proceeds will benefit the required seismic standards in California. As a result, a new hospital will be built adjacent to the Los Angeles Fire & Paramedics Station and directly across from Joe Machado Field in Avalon. Catalinaville will feature an open bar with hors d’oeuvres followed by a sit-down dinner at Descanso Beach Club, live bands, including a steel drum band during the reception, an 80s dance band at the beach party following dinner, and a live auction. Set for Saturday, Aug. 5, the event will be held at the Descanso Beach Club. The cocktail reception begins at 5 p.m., followed by the beach party at 8 p.m. All proceeds benefit the foundation and its support of a new medical center and the future of healthcare on Catalina Island.

“We are so grateful for our loyal sponsors and volunteers who make Catalinaville such an amazing event. We appreciate their commitment to improving healthcare on Catalina Island,” said Bryce Knoll, board chair of the Catalina Island Medical Center Foundation.

For ticket and sponsorship information, visit cimcfoundation.org/Catalinaville.

Sponsorship for the event ranges between $5,000- $50,000, and upon availability, a single ticket is $625, and couples tickets are $1,250.

In addition, exciting news came to the Medical Center this past January. On Jan. 18, UCI Health and CIMC announced a clinical affiliation between the University of California, Irvine’s leading academic health system, and Catalina Island’s sole emergency, primary, and acute care services provider. The affiliation builds on a collaboration launched in 2016 when UCI Health began providing emergency medicine specialists to expand care in the Medical Center’s emergency department. The CIMC emergency department evaluates and treats 2,600 cases yearly, a 33 percent increase since the UCI Health collaboration began seven years ago. In addition, patients have consistently ranked CIMC’s emergency services as among the best in the nation.

In June 2017, the CMIC finalized the purchase of Leo’s Catalina Drugstore, long known and loved by locals as the “uncommon corner drugstore.” Adding Catalina Island’s only pharmacy to its portfolio of services enabled the CIMC to continue to provide outstanding healthcare services to the community and make improvements. Leo’s operates as an independent local pharmacy, serving the community’s needs, with little change in how it performs under CIMC, including insurance relationships.

The integration of Leo’s also allows the CIMC to improve the quality of life for those undergoing specific cancer treatments, with the eventual provision of infusion therapy for chemotherapy patients. This makes it easier for patients to receive care at home without traveling to the mainland for cancer treatment.

The CIMC announced on June 19 that Leo’s Pharmacy is offering each child in your family a free 30-count bottle of Health Mart® Children’s Chewable Multi-Vitamins each month. Call or visit Leo’s to enroll at (310) 510-0189.

For more information about the CIMC, the fitness center, “Catalinaville Beach Party, or Leo’s Pharmacy, please visit https://cimedicalcenter.org/.