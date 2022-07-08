Catalina Island Museum Keeps Island History and Provides Volunteer Opportunities

Ekua Hackney-Stephens made her home on Catalina in 2019 and has been volunteering with the Catalina Island Museum since the summer of 2021.

CATALINA ISLAND— Like many museums, Catalina Island Museum got its start through the support of volunteers.

“Museums love volunteers, and we use them to help us with things in the collections,” said Deputy Director of External Affairs Gail Fornasiere. “Most of the time, they are public-facing, where they are helping with public events, or they are being docents, so they are people who are in the gallery who are answering questions about the special exhibitions or questions in general about history. They are super valuable just in enhancing the experience of the visitor, and of course, we are always looking for more volunteers, and we are open to talking with anyone about their availability and how they can help us.”

Ekua Hackney-Stephens joined the museum in July 2021 with their exhibit “Titanic: Real Artifacts, Real People, Real Stories.”

Stephens had moved to the island in February 2019 and was trying to find a way to give back to her new community.

Stephens, a retired nurse, had come out of retirement to pick up part-time shifts in the island hospital but wanted something more.

“I am a volunteer kind of person anyway; I just like helping,” said Stephens.

Stephens had previously volunteered with children and with libraries in the Bay Area. So, when a patient’s wife mentioned that the museum was looking for volunteers, Stephens gave them a call to offer her assistance.

“I am actually a museum person,” said Stephens. “Like I go to museums all the time when I travel, and I thought this would be perfect. So, I called. I got in contact with Johnny and said do you need a volunteer, and he said yeah. We talked for a long time about the kind of things he could use me for, and that is how it started.”

Starting last summer, Stephens has held a series of positions within the museum, from being in the front of the museum and helping guests with extra information to behind-the-scenes work, assisting with fundraisers, and participating in the exhibit set up and take down.

“It has really given me an appreciation for how much work goes into running a museum that successful,” said Stephens. “And our museum is definitely successful, people always come, and they are so surprised because it is such a small place that it is a museum of the caliber that it is.”

Stephens has found joy from interacting with guests and the ins and outs of the museum. However, she has also found a sense of community and acceptance among museum staff and other volunteers.

“The people who worked there are so passionate about what they do and not just what they do. They are passionate about sharing what they do with the people on Catalina,” said Stephens. “They are so grateful for any help they get it makes working there so easy. They are also very kind and accepting of me, and I appreciate that they are always so kind and accepting of what I do.”

For volunteer opportunities, contact the Catalina Island Museum Administrative Office at (310) 510-4650 or email the museum at info@catalinamuseum.org.