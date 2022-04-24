Catalina Welcomes New Members to the Eagle Population

CATALINA⸺ Catalina’s local bald eagle pair Thunder and Akecheta welcomed three new eaglets in March. The pair are part of a program from 1980 created by the Institute for Wildlife Studies to reintroduce bald eagles to the region. The program is a collective effort from the institute, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the California Department of Fish and Fame, and the Santa Catalina Island Conservancy. According to the IWS website, at least six breeding pairs and another half dozen young eagles live on the island. For more information or to check on the eagles via webcam, visit the IWS website at iws.org.

Share This:

































