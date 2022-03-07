CDFW Announces Statewide Fleet Advisory for Commercial Dungeness Crab Fishery

CALIFORNIA一 On Feb. 18, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a statewide fleet advisory for commercial Dungeness crab fishery due to a recent humpback whale entanglement, approximately five miles west of Cypress Point near Monterey Bay, Fishing Zone 4. In late January, the entanglement was reported and involved heavy lines from unknown fishing gear. The CDFW is encouraging the commercial fleet and all mariners to be on the lookout for any entangled whales in this area and across California waters. For a map of all fishing zones and more information related to the risk assessment process, please visit CDFW’s Whale Safe Fisheries page. For details on the Dungeness crab fishery, please visit CDFW’s Crab page, including FAQs(opens in new tab) for the 2021-22 season of the commercial fishery and FAQs for the new recreational crab trap regulations. If anyone sights an entangled whale, do not approach or attempt to disentangle, but please immediately report it to the U.S. Coast Guard or call the Entanglement Reporting Hotline at (877) SOS-WHAL or (877) 767-9425.

