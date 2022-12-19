CDFW Reopens License Sales Offices Across California

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced on Nov. 18 the reopening of many of its license sales offices following their closure in 2020 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Hunters, anglers, and other public members can once again visit CDFW sales offices to purchase hunting and fishing licenses, tags, report cards, hunt applications, land passes, Warden Stamps, and other CDFW offerings. In addition, customer service representatives are available once again in-person to answer questions.

CDFW’s six license sales offices are located in Eureka, Rancho Cordova, Fairfield, Stockton, Fresno, and San Diego. Locations and hours are available on CDFW’s website. You can also purchase CDFW licenses, permits, tags, and other entitlements through the following sales channels:

Online via CDFW’s Online License Sales and Services website.

Over the telephone through CDFW’s authorized telephone sales agent at (800) 565-1458.

Through an authorized independent license sales agent such as a local sporting goods store, large discount store, or bait and tackle shop.

CDFW’s Redding sales counter remains closed though customer service staff are available in person to validate hunting tags, answer questions and provide and receive applications to be fulfilled by mail.

Following the relocation of CDFW’s License and Revenue Branch to the California Natural Resources Building in downtown Sacramento in Oct. 2021, license sales and customer support continue to be available by phone, mail, fax, email, and internet.