CDFW’s SHARE Program Now Offering Public Fishing Opportunities

CALIFORNIA— The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced on Feb. 25 that it is now offering public fishing opportunities through the Shared Habitat Alliance for Recreational Enhancement (SHARE) program.

SHARE is a controlled access program that incentivizes private landowners to create wildlife-dependent recreational opportunities to the public in exchange for financial compensation and liability coverage. SHARE is funded with SHARE Access Permit application fees. SHARE recognizes the essential contributions made by these landowners and appreciates their investment in California’s enjoyment of fish and wildlife resources.

SHARE has worked with more than 50 private landowners since 2010 and has enrolled more that 92,000 acres for hunting events throughout California. In April the program will expand to include fishing.

Applications are now being accepted for the inaugural SHARE fishing opportunities at Barrett Reservoir in San Diego County. Those whose applications are accepted will fish for largemouth bass in the reservoir during CDFW fisheries surveys conducted over four days in April. Four access permits will be drawn for each of the four days: 16 access permits total. The catch-and-release surveys occur during the bass spawning season, a month before the water opens to the public. This means only SHARE participants and CDFW staff will be on the water during these opportunities. During the surveys, SHARE participants will catch fish and hand them over to CDFW staff, who will collect information such as length and weight. That data provides insight into trends in abundance and condition of the bass and allows the CDFW to actively manage the fishery. For example, bass caught during these surveys average 14 inches but can reach 25.6 inches and weigh nearly 6 pounds.

The City of San Diego maintains and operates Barrett Reservoir, which serves as a domestic drinking water supply with a water storage capacity of 34,805 acre-feet. The reservoir is home to a booming largemouth bass population, including one of two northern-strain largemouth bass populations in water that is free of quagga mussels. The largemouth bass is the ultimate sportfish and keystone predator, making Barrett Reservoir a popular angling destination during the open season and a quintessential freshwater fishery within the state.

All SHARE opportunities are available through a random drawing, and those Barrett Reservoir winners are allowed to bring one fishing or non-fishing plus one. Each pair will be provided with a boat by the City of San Diego and have the option of using their own fishing equipment or borrowing SHARE program gear. A current fishing license is mandatory for all participants on the day of their event but is not required to apply. A $12.45 non-refundable fee is charged for each access permit application.

SHARE provides angling and hunting opportunities throughout the state by creating long-term partnerships with landowners. The CDFW hopes to provoke an appreciation for California’s diverse landscapes and support its longstanding fishing and hunting opportunities for today and future generations through the program.

For more information on this event including how to apply for an opportunity or how to enroll your property in SHARE Fishing, please contact Flower Moye at Jessica.Moye@wildlife.ca.gov and visit CDFW’s SHARE Fishing Program webpage.