Celebrate the Season in Style at The Greek in Ventura Harbor Village

For a festive and flavorful holiday experience in Ventura Harbor Village, The Greek Mediterranean Steak & Seafood has a lineup of special events and menus to make the season extra merry.

This year, The Greek is hosting holiday parties and private events, perfect for those looking to celebrate with family, friends, or colleagues by the sea. During the annual Parade of Lights on December 13 and 14, 2024, enjoy their special menu offered from 6:30 p.m. until close, along with a prime view of the illuminated boat parade and fireworks at 8:00 p.m.

The holiday cheer continues at The Greek with a lively belly dance show on Christmas Eve at 6:30 p.m. And, if you’re looking for a Christmas Day feast, restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The real celebration awaits on New Year’s Eve with their Black and White Elegance Party! Choose the early family dinner option from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. or join the celebration seating at 8:00 p.m., which includes a gourmet five-course steak and seafood dinner, live music, and belly dancing to welcome 2025 in style. Whether you’re soaking in the holiday lights or ringing in the new year, The Greek has a festive event waiting for you!