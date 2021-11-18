Channel Islands Hosts It’s Second Annual Holiday Food & Toy Drive

The second annual holiday food and toy drive will commence on Dec. 4 to raise money and food for thousands of children.

VENTURA— On Dec. 4, The Ventura County Department will team up with the Harbor & Beach Community Alliance (HBCA) to celebrate the holiday season by hosting their second annual Holiday Food & Toy Drive. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fisherman’s Wharf.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with community members to co-host an event that will help support so many families during the holiday season,” said Michael Tripp, Ventura County Harbor Department Director. “We encourage everyone to join us at Fisherman’s Wharf in the spirit of giving and holiday cheer.”

The Holiday Food & Toy Drive will benefit the Food Share of Ventura County and the Spark of Love Toy Drive, the annual effort coordinated by local fire departments provides toys to thousands of children each year. All money donations to Food Share will be matched up to $10,000.

Donations will be accepted on the day of the event at a drop-off location at Fisherman’s Wharf, on the southwest corner of Victoria Avenue and Channel Islands Boulevard in Oxnard. No-contact, masked, and gloved volunteers will be there to safely accept the donations and deliver them to Food Share and the Spark of Love Toy Drive.

The goal of the event is to raise a “boatload” of food and toys. In addition, money donations to Food Share will be matched up to $10,000, and donations can be made now via texting WHARF to 41444 or go to this link to donate: https://app.mobilecause.com/form/gHVTMA?vid=e01hs . Cash and checks may be written to “Food Share of Ventura County” and dropped off on Dec. 4.

The drive will include both food and toy donations to double the spirit of the holidays.

According to Food Share, the top five most needed food items are canned tuna, chicken, and salmon; cereal (non-sugar types); beans (dry and canned); rice (in 1lb-2lb bags or mixes; and peanut butter, but all non-perishable food items are welcome. It is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment that will “spark” happiness during the holidays if you want to donate toys.

In 2020, an estimated 2,200 toys were collected to benefit the Spark of Love Toy Drive, and more than 5,000 pounds of non-perishable food and monetary donations of nearly $14,000 were given to help Food Share.

“The Channel Islands Harbor Holiday Food & Toy Drive was a tremendous success! An estimated 2,200 toys were collected to benefit the Spark of Love Toy Drive and more than 5,000 lbs of non-perishable food and money donations of nearly $14,000 were given to benefit @foodsharevc. The money donations alone will provide over 41,000 meals. Thank you to the community and volunteers for steeping up!” said @channelislandsharbor on Instagram about their 2020 event.