Chet’s Hardware – A Catalina Island Mainstay for Over 60 Years

AVALON— Since 1962, Chet’s Hardware has been a cornerstone of Avalon, Calif., serving residents and visitors with reliable service and a diverse selection of products. For over three generations, the Cassidy family has been at the helm, ensuring Chet’s Hardware remains a trusted resource for the island community. Edward and Patricia Cassidy took ownership 15 years after the store’s opening, and their son Mike, along with his wife Cinde, have continued the legacy for the past nine years.

Chet’s Hardware prides itself on being a comprehensive one-stop shop for all your island essentials. Their extensive inventory caters to a wide range of customers, from professional contractors to DIY enthusiasts and gift-seekers.

Whether you’re tackling a home improvement project with tools and building materials, painting the perfect island sunset or gearing up for a day on the water with essential marine supplies and fishing tackle, Chet’s offers a comprehensive selection of hardware, housewares, home décor and marine supplies.

A recent and exciting addition to Chet’s Hardware is their garden center. This haven for plant lovers boasts a delightful array of flowering annuals, colorful perennials and a tempting selection of vegetables and herbs. The ever-changing collection caters to all gardening skill levels, offering the perfect choice for window boxes, container gardens and hanging baskets.

In collaboration with the Catalina Island Conservancy, they also offer native plants specifically chosen to thrive in the island’s unique climate. They also have a comprehensive stock of gardening essentials, including potting soil pots, and decorative elements.

The friendly and knowledgeable staff at Chet’s Hardware goes the extra mile. They are always happy to assist customers with projects and answer any questions. This dedication to exceptional service and a commitment to the Avalon community are what have made Chet’s such a beloved institution for over six decades.

So next time you’re in Avalon, be sure to visit Chet’s Hardware. It’s your one-stop shop for all things home improvement, island living and cultivating your own island paradise!

For more information, please visit https://www.chetshardware.com/shop.