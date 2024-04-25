City of Avalon Revolutionizes Public Transportation with COAST: A New All-Electric MicroTransit Shuttle Service

AVALON— The city of Avalon has embarked on a journey towards sustainable urban mobility with the launch of COAST – City of Avalon Seaside Transit, an on-demand, point-to-point public transportation service.

In partnership with Circuit Transit, residents and visitors of Avalon can now enjoy convenient rides to and from any destination within the city limits, with fares starting at $2 per rider. This initiative marks a departure from the traditional fixed route Garibaldi bus and dial-a-ride system, ushering in a new era of reliability and functionality in Avalon public transit while ensuring compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

City Manager Dave Maistros expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce this significant upgrade to Avalon’s public transportation system. We hope that our launch of an all-electric fleet of vehicles will set a standard for reduction of emissions and noise in the community.”

The primary objective of the COAST program is to address the evolving needs and expectations of Avalon’s residents and visitors, enhancing transit, easing congestion and alleviating parking demands in the city’s downtown area. By deploying a fleet of 100% electric vehicles, the initiative also aims to significantly reduce environmental impact, aligning with Avalon’s commitment to sustainability.

Circuit operates shared, on-demand, EV shuttle services in over 40 markets across the U.S. Daniel Kramer, Circuit’s West Coast director of business development, commended Avalon’s approach, stating, “This partnership with Avalon is a testament to our shared commitment to sustainable urban mobility and we’re excited to contribute positively to the city and its residents.”

Users may book COAST rides through the Ride Circuit app available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or by contacting Circuit’s dedicated call center. Standard operating hours for COAST are from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Funding for the COAST program is derived from various sources, including TDA Article 8, Los Angeles County Proposition A, Proposition C, Measure R Local Return funding, Proposition A Discretionary funding and passenger fare revenues.

For more information, visit Avalon’s website at https://cityofavalon.com/202/COAST—City-of-Avalon-Seaside-Transit.

March Harbor Activity

People Aboard Boats 1684 Average Temp – High 61 Vessels Moored 421 Average Temp- Low 50 Vessels Anchored 109 Average Sea Temp 58 Moorings Sold/ Transferred 0/0 Rain (inches) 3.37 Citations Issued/ Discharges 0/0 Rain Days 8 Total Cruise Ship Passengers/ Visits 24833/8 Weather Warnings 15