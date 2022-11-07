Clean Boating Network to Host Educational Workshop

The California Clean Boating Network will host a free educational virtual workshop on Nov. 9 that will have California experts discuss top-tier subjects that impact California waterways. Several topics will be addressed, including:

The state of the microplastics science in California, how the EPA plans for monitoring and managing them, and dispelling some common misconceptions along the way.

The importance of monitoring sewage pump outs and how it impacts boaters statewide.

The impacts of expired marine flares and what California is doing to dispose of these flares properly and safely, and what reusable options are available to reduce hazardous waste generation and learning

The whales that reside off the coast of California, their importance to our marine ecosystems, the challenges these whales face, and the resources the public must help with reporting and research.

The virtual meeting will take place from 10 a.m.- 12:15 p.m., and those interested must register in advance at https://ports-ca.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMofuCuqzIuGNLKBLg9YYkCMxRQKUvPqDt-. Once registered, you will receive a confirmation via email.