Coastal Cities Easter Events Calendar

A guide to celebrating Easter in cities along the Southern California Coast.

NEWPORT BEACH— The Balboa Bay Resort will host Easter Brunch on April 17. The Easter Brunch will bring together family and friends to feast on an extravagant buffet including eggs benedict, pancakes, a seafood display, sushi bar, specialty stations, delicious desserts, and more. The event will also feature live music and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Balboa Bay Club Members and Hotel Guests staying between April 16-17 are asked to email specialevents@balboabayresort.com with your member or reservation confirmation number to make a reservation. For those who are not staying at the resort, tickets can be found at the Balboa Bay Resort website. There is a seven-day cancellation period and gratuity, and valet parking are included in your ticket. Ticket prices range from $53 to $112 depending on your reserved time slot. To view the full menu or purchase tickets. Please visit www.eventbrite.com.

HUNTINGTON BEACH— On April 16, the City of Huntington Beach Community Services Department together with the Kiwanis Club of Huntington Beach will present the Easter Hunt and Family Fun Day. The free event will be held at the Central Park Sports Complex from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Thousands of pounds of candy are given away each year for this special family-oriented day. Family fun events include:

Hunting for candy.

Taking pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Playing games at the many game booths.

Learning about summer camps and classes offered through Community Services.

Enjoying the live band.

Don’t forget to enjoy the pancake breakfast and hot lunch provided by the HB Kiwanis Club. Then, join in the festivities, spend time outdoors with your family, and see how Parks Make Life Better! For more information or to sponsor this event, please call City Gym and Pool at (714) 960-8884 or visit the Huntington Beach website.

SAN DIEGO— The Easter Bunny will visit the San Diego KOA Resort in Chula Vista from April 14-18. Join the festivities for one of the most beloved camping weekends of the year with a Saturday Egg Hunt, Sunday breakfast, and all the special onsite recreation that makes Easter camping one of the best camping escapes of the year. For more information on this free event, visit the San Diego KOA Resort website

OCEANSIDE— Easter Brunch will be held at the Arrowwood Golf Course in Oceanside on April 17 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be a set brunch menu and live music. For more information contact Christen Kemp at ckemp@arrowoodgolf.com.

SANTA MONICA— Santa Monica will host Easter Brunch by the Beach at the Blue Steak at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, April 17 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Adult tickets cost $108; children’s tickets are $68. Tickets include a brunch buffet, mimosa bar, photos with the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt, a special take-home gift, and access to the live music, DIY Craft Bunny Ears, and festive decor. To purchase tickets, please visit Resy.com.

VENTURA— On April 9, Ventura will host The Hunt- Ventura’s Largest Free Easter Egg Hunt from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Plaza Park. There will be thousands of eggs for little ones to collect plus separate age groups going at different times so kids of all ages can join in on the fun. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance, in addition to a petting zoo, a face painting artist, carnival rides and bounce houses.

After The Hunt, stick around for the free vendor fair where hundreds of local crafters and vendors will be nearby selling all sorts of goods. It’s a great way to spend your day. The event is free, but registration is required at https://www.thehuntventura.com/.

SANTA BARBARA— The City of Santa Barbara will host Easter Brunch on April 17 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Join the community on the front lawn for serene ocean views and springtime music from violinist Peter Blackwelder. The resort’s executive chef has prepared a lavish brunch buffet menu featuring farm to table salad bar, raw bar and dessert station. Straight from the Bubble Shack, adults can indulge in a glass or a flight of Fess Parker Winery’s Festivity sparkling wines. Children will enjoy special appearances by the Easter Bunny throughout the day and Easter egg hunts on the front lawn at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Seating is only located outdoors on the front lawn. It is advised to dress accordingly as the event will be on a grass field outdoors. Adult tickets cost $105 and $50 for children 12 and under. Children 3 and under are free.

For reservations or more information call (805) 884-8526, email SBAFP_SpecialEvents@hilton.com or visit www.hiltonsantabarbarabeachfrontresort.com/specialevents.