Community Comments

RE: “Southern California Yachting Association postpones 92nd Midwinter Regatta to 2022” (Jan. 22-Feb. 4)

I guess it’s inevitable as the pandemic is not really over. But still disappointed.

Ventura Boat Services

RE: “Newport Beach Harbor violation appeal hearing turns into broader discussion about floats” (Jan. 8-21)

I thought this meeting got canceled?

David Stern

RE: “David Fraser, founder of Fraser Yachts, dies at age 99″ (Jan. 22-Feb. 4)

We were fortunate here in Southern California to call David Fraser one of our own. He was the consummate gentleman and an icon in the yacht sales community. David stayed engaged with the brokerage community long after many of his age had moved on, and it was an inspiration to many of us to see David at a boat show or a broker’s event – smiling, laughing and telling stories. Oh, how I hate to see stalwarts like David pass, but he leaves a wonderful legacy and he truly enjoyed a life well lived! Fair skies and smooth seas, David.

Dean West