Community Letters
RE: Keep Up with CARB: Where CARB is at with proposed engine regulations (Dec. 10-Dec. 22)
“Fishing is a big part of my family and friends.”
- Michael Kolender
RE: New Civilian Boating Channel Opens in Anaheim Bay (Jan. 10 – Jan. 23, 2020)
“The official NOAA charts have now been updated to show the new channel. The raster chart can be viewed here: https://charts.noaa.gov/OnLineViewer/18749.shtml The ENC has also been updated.”
- Jeffrey Ferguson
RE: Blips on the Radar: Dana Point Harbor (Oct. 1-Oct. 14)
“Greedy grabby group of Private Investors fleecing a public asset built by the taxpayers that they do not own. Politicians sit by and do nothing as they receive “political donations” from this same group. Shameful.”
- John E. Citizen
RE: New Catalina Island Museum Exhibit to Feature Gyotaku Fish Prints (Feb. 21 – March 5, 2020)
“Some of my best moments were at the museum and Catalina Island!”
- Douglas E. Elliot
