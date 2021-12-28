News & Departments Letters/Online Comments 

Community Letters

Jordan B DarlingDecember 28, 2021

RE: Keep Up with CARB: Where CARB is at with proposed engine regulations (Dec. 10-Dec. 22)

 

“Fishing is a big part of my family and friends.”

 

  • Michael Kolender

 

 

RE: New Civilian Boating Channel Opens in Anaheim Bay (Jan. 10 – Jan. 23, 2020)

 

“The official NOAA charts have now been updated to show the new channel. The raster chart can be viewed here: https://charts.noaa.gov/OnLineViewer/18749.shtml The ENC has also been updated.”

 

  • Jeffrey Ferguson

 

RE: Blips on the Radar: Dana Point Harbor (Oct. 1-Oct. 14)

 

“Greedy grabby group of Private Investors fleecing a public asset built by the taxpayers that they do not own. Politicians sit by and do nothing as they receive “political donations” from this same group. Shameful.”

 

  • John E. Citizen

 

RE: New Catalina Island Museum Exhibit to Feature Gyotaku Fish Prints (Feb. 21 – March 5, 2020)

 

“Some of my best moments were at the museum and Catalina Island!”

 

  • Douglas E. Elliot

 

Comments are edited for clarity.

Share This:

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *