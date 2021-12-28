Community Letters

RE: Keep Up with CARB: Where CARB is at with proposed engine regulations (Dec. 10-Dec. 22)

“Fishing is a big part of my family and friends.”

Michael Kolender

RE: New Civilian Boating Channel Opens in Anaheim Bay (Jan. 10 – Jan. 23, 2020)

“The official NOAA charts have now been updated to show the new channel. The raster chart can be viewed here: https://charts.noaa.gov/OnLineViewer/18749.shtml The ENC has also been updated.”

Jeffrey Ferguson

RE: Blips on the Radar: Dana Point Harbor (Oct. 1-Oct. 14)

“Greedy grabby group of Private Investors fleecing a public asset built by the taxpayers that they do not own. Politicians sit by and do nothing as they receive “political donations” from this same group. Shameful.”

John E. Citizen

RE: New Catalina Island Museum Exhibit to Feature Gyotaku Fish Prints (Feb. 21 – March 5, 2020)

“Some of my best moments were at the museum and Catalina Island!”

Douglas E. Elliot

