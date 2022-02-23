Community Letters

RE: Sailing 101: Anatomy of the Sailboat (Jan. 21-Feb. 3)

“The timing of your article Sailing 101 turns out to be perfect for me as I set a new course and plan to learn how to sail. After a lifetime of boating starting on the northeast coast and now in Southern California, I have been fortunate to enjoy various types of powerboats including trawlers. Now that my wife is done with boating, I needed to find something to keep me on the water and stay young. Why not sailing? After a yearlong search for the “right boat”, I commissioned the build of a 16′ Sandpiper Catsailboat built by Marshall Marine Corp, in Maine. With the boat’s ultra-wide beam of 7 feet, I felt it would offer the greatest stability for a beginner and its great classic look adds to its appeal. I look forward to following your article and learning as much as possible. Thank you.”

John Torelli

RE: Tall Ship Mystic Whaler is a Welcoming Sight in Channel Islands Harbor (Jan. 21-Feb. 3)

“Best of luck to the Mystic Whaler’s new owners. May she serve you well. I miss seeing her & Capt. John on the Mystic River.”

Deborah Leichner

“Have a happy new life Mystic Whaler. We sailed many times out of Mystic with Captain John. He was looking for the right home for her and we hope all will be happy. Pam and Wayne F.”

Pamela Finkle

RE: CARB Addresses Public Comments and Concerns (Jan. 21-Feb. 3)

“There is no clear path forward to viable compliance being presented so far. Stay focused on the goal of getting Californians out on the water for fishing and wildlife viewing.”

Merit

