Community Letters

RE: Coastal Commission Awards Significant Whale Tail Grant Round (March 4-18)

“Fantastic news. Protecting our coast and educating all on climate change are key to our oceans’ futures, especially in California. Let’s make more drivers aware of this license plate program!”

-Dave Lumley

RE: Surfrider Foundation Beach Cleanup at PCH and Warner (March 4-18)

“As the current chapter chair, “Thank You” for the write up. I can get you all our future cleanup dates if you are interested. Everyone is welcome and parking is free at Bolsa if you mention you are with Surfrider. See you down there.”

KC Fockler