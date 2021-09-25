News & Departments Letters/Online Comments 

Community Letters

Log StaffSeptember 25, 2021

RE: Dana Point Boaters March for the Harbor (Aug. 20-Sept. 2)

 

“I would love to comment but I am afraid of repercussions.”

 

  • Dana Point Boater

 

RE: California Coastal Commission Releases Sea Level Rise Plan for Public Comment (Sept. 3-Sept. 16)

 

“Just a highly qualified scientist, who resigned from the IPCC, because of their refusal to accept refuting data. https://thenewamerican.com/un-ipcc-scientist-blows-whistle-on-un-climate-lies/.”

 

  • William Stone

 

RE: Electric Foil Surfboards Causing Waves in Oceanside Harbor, are they Considered Vessels? (Dec. 11 – Dec. 24, 2020)

 

“Thank you, tolerant boater. These are silent, create no wake, they don’t pollute, and they are the most maneuverable watercraft in the ocean. Let people have fun.”

 

  • Chris Barwick, in reply to Tolerant Boater

 

RE: Alamitos Bay Marina (April 2016)

 

“Looking to share boat slip treasure island Long Beach.”

 

  • Sally Clark

Share This:

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *