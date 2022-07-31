News & Departments Local Letters/Online Comments 

Community Q&A

Katherine M ClementsJuly 31, 2022

Question:

RE: No One is Board at The Cardboard Yacht Regatta! (June 9)

 “Who won 2022 Regatta?” 

  • Fran Lyness

 Answer: According to Heath Hamilton, Beach Recreation Supervisor for the Annenberg Community Beach House, who hosts the Cardboard Regatta, here are the winners of the 2022 Cardboard Regatta!

Winner For Each category:

Youth/Youth

  • 1st Place – S.O.S.
  • 2nd Place – SS Underpants
  • 3rd Place – Seahorse Dreams

Youth/Adult

  • 1st Place – Oh Ship!
  • 2nd Place – Barracuda
  • 3rd Place – Fletcher’s Ketch

Adult/Adult

  • 1st Place – Galbi
  • 2nd Place – Tiny Titanic

Regatta People’s Choice Awards are as follows:

Most Likely to Sink: Titanic

Crowd Favorite: USS Axolotl

Best Use of Theme: Hot Diggity Dog

Most Spirited Crew: Duck Duck Crew

Marion Davies Award for Fanciest Yacht: The Fairy Ferry

 Each winning team was awarded a trophy, a certificate, and bragging rights.

