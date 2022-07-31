Community Q&A

Question:

RE: No One is Board at The Cardboard Yacht Regatta! (June 9)

“Who won 2022 Regatta?”

Fran Lyness

Answer: According to Heath Hamilton, Beach Recreation Supervisor for the Annenberg Community Beach House, who hosts the Cardboard Regatta, here are the winners of the 2022 Cardboard Regatta!

Winner For Each category:

Youth/Youth

1st Place – S.O.S.

2nd Place – SS Underpants

3rd Place – Seahorse Dreams

Youth/Adult

1st Place – Oh Ship!

2nd Place – Barracuda

3rd Place – Fletcher's Ketch

Adult/Adult

1st Place – Galbi

2nd Place – Tiny Titanic

Regatta People’s Choice Awards are as follows:

Most Likely to Sink: Titanic

Crowd Favorite: USS Axolotl

Best Use of Theme: Hot Diggity Dog

Most Spirited Crew: Duck Duck Crew

Marion Davies Award for Fanciest Yacht: The Fairy Ferry

Each winning team was awarded a trophy, a certificate, and bragging rights.