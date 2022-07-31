Community Q&A
Question:
RE: No One is Board at The Cardboard Yacht Regatta! (June 9)
“Who won 2022 Regatta?”
- Fran Lyness
Answer: According to Heath Hamilton, Beach Recreation Supervisor for the Annenberg Community Beach House, who hosts the Cardboard Regatta, here are the winners of the 2022 Cardboard Regatta!
Winner For Each category:
Youth/Youth
- 1st Place – S.O.S.
- 2nd Place – SS Underpants
- 3rd Place – Seahorse Dreams
Youth/Adult
- 1st Place – Oh Ship!
- 2nd Place – Barracuda
- 3rd Place – Fletcher’s Ketch
Adult/Adult
- 1st Place – Galbi
- 2nd Place – Tiny Titanic
Regatta People’s Choice Awards are as follows:
Most Likely to Sink: Titanic
Crowd Favorite: USS Axolotl
Best Use of Theme: Hot Diggity Dog
Most Spirited Crew: Duck Duck Crew
Marion Davies Award for Fanciest Yacht: The Fairy Ferry
Each winning team was awarded a trophy, a certificate, and bragging rights.