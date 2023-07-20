Count Down to the Bisbee’s East Cape Offshore Fishing Tournament

LOS CABOS— The countdown to the multimillion-dollar tournament, the Bisbee’s East Cape Offshore Tournament, has begun. The event takes place from Aug. 1-5, with fishing days taking place from Aug. 2-4. The last day to enter the tournament is Aug. 1.

The base entry fee for the East Cape Tournament is $1,500. That does not include the optional daily jackpots that anglers can choose to enter for an additional cost. This Base Entry covers (1) team and all crew members on board. For this tournament, anglers are targeting tuna, Dorado, and black or blue marlin.

“We are looking to have 100 boats or more for this year’s tournament in August,” said Director of Business Relations Jordyn Bisbee in an email to the Log. “East Cape seems to grow each year!”

The first Bisbee’s Tournament was in 1981 and was created by Bob Bisbee, with an original purse of $10,000 and six teams. Now, Bisbee’s Offshore Fishing Tournaments host three- multimillion-dollar yearly tournaments: Bisbee’s East Cape Offshore, Los Cabos Offshore,

and the infamous Black and Blue. These tournaments draw the best participants in the world from all over the United States and over 15 countries worldwide.

In 2000 Bisbee expanded the Bisbee’s to the east side of the Baja California Sur peninsula with the East Cape Offshore Tournament in Buenavista. The Tournament is on the east side of the Baja California Sur peninsula and is held at the Buena Vistas Resort the first week of August annually. This tournament became so popular that a third event with the same format was started in 2002 – the aforementioned Los Cabos Offshore Tournament.

2023 East Cape Offshore Schedule of Events:

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1 – REGISTRATION

3 -7 p.m. Registration and distribution of Team Bags at the Buena Vista Beach Resort.

Registration and distribution of Team Bags at the Buena Vista Beach Resort. 7 p.m. Captains’ Meeting: Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 2nd the Captains’ and Anglers’ meeting will be presented at the Bueana Vista Resort. It is mandatory that at least one team member is present.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY, AUGUST 2 – 4 – FISHING DAYS

7:30 a.m. Shotgun Start. Be at start position 15 minutes prior.

Shotgun Start. Be at start position 15 minutes prior. 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tournament Fishing; lines must be out of the water by 4:30pm.

Tournament Fishing; lines must be out of the water by 4:30pm. 12 – 7 p.m. Weigh Station is open on the beach in front of the Buena Vista Beach Resort.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5 – AWARDS CELEBRATION

7 – 9:30 p.m. Individual prize checks will be awarded to winning teams at the Buena Vista Beach Resort.

To register for this event, please visit https://bisbees.catchstat.com/Default/Tournament/Details?TournamentID=220.