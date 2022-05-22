Dana Point Fisherman Saves Baby Seal

DANA POINT⸺ Captain Chad Steffen of The Clemente of Dana Wharf Sportfishing spotted a disturbance on top of the water while heading home from a fishing trip. An endangered Guadalupe fur seal was caught in a gill net off San Onofre. Steffen and the crew scooped the animal onto the boat and tried to restrain the pup while they cut away the net wrapped around its snout and throat. The pup was quickly released after rescue and did a couple of laps around the boat before moving on. Good job, captain and crew!

Share This:

































