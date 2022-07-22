Dana Point Harbor Partners Will Host Blood Drive

DANA POINT— On July 28, from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Dana Point Harbor Partners, in partnership with American Red Cross, will host a blood drive with the Red Cross Bloodmobile. On the day of the drive, iHeartYoga will offer a voucher for a free yoga class to be used within 30 days for each donor. Donors can sign up to receive their free yoga class via email the following day. In addition, donors will receive a coupon for a cup of coffee or scoop of ice cream from Coffee Importers and a tote bag from Killer Dana Surf Shop. The event will be held in the Dana Point Harbor at 34521 Golden Lantern Street. For more information, visit DanaPointHarbor.com or RedCrossBlood.org.

