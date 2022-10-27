Dana Point Holiday Bazaar

DANA POINT— Dana Point is helping get holiday shopping done early this year. On Nov. 12, the Dana Point Community Center will host featured artisans, crafters, and local businesses with items for purchase from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. One hundred percent of the vendor space fee will benefit Age Well, Orange County’s partner in providing programs and services for seniors, as well as the weekday Dana Point senior lunch program and Meals on Wheels. Vendors are welcome and encouraged to participate. The event will have complimentary refreshments and raffle prizes. Contact Sandy Rivera at dpc1@myagewell.org for vendor space information or call 949-496-4252. For more information on Age Well please visit https://agewellseniorservices.org/.

Professional Pumpkin Carving:

VENTURA—The Ventura Harbor Village is offering a spooktacular Halloween event throughout Halloween weekend on Oct. 29-30, 2022, where kids and adults can wander throughout Ventura Harbor Village and watch professional pumpkin carving from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. each day. Local artist and professional pumpkin carver Dawn Reily will be on the seaside Promenade Stage carving a giant pumpkin. Guest can get a front-row seat to the creative carving process and watch her pumpkin come to life.

Kids Seaside Trick or Treat 2022:

On Oct. 30, the Ventura Harbor Village will host the Kids Seaside Trick or Treat from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Families are encouraged to dress up before they navigate through the Village with over a dozen trick-or-treat stops at participating Harbor businesses. Trick-or-treaters should bring their treat bags, and treats will be available while supplies last.

Kids get creative at a complimentary craft station hosted by Lakeshore Learning. Each child can decorate mini pumpkins using colorful stickers and sparkles. Underwood Family Farms donated 300 pumpkins and crafty decorations. The entire family is welcome to take a spooky photo with the Halloween Hearse courtesy of thanks to the Joseph P. Reardon funeral home, which will be decked out to celebrate Dia de Los Muertos in Ventura Harbor Village’s courtyard.

A face painter will be present to add a bit of flashiness and final costume touches, and a fortune teller can add some mysticism. If you need a last-minute costume, the Ventura Harbor Village boo-tique shops and galleries have you covered.

For more information, visit https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/event/trick-or-treat-2022/.