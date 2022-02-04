Dana Point Hosts a Valentine’s Day Beach Cleanup

DANA POINT—Join the Dana Point Harbor Partners on Feb. 12 to help clean Baby Beach in Dana Point for the Love Your Beach Cleanup, followed by lunch and opportunities for educational courses.

The event is being put on by Stand Up to Trash and the Ocean Institute and starts at 9 a.m., followed by a meal at 10:30 a.m. Food is provided by Subway Lantern District.

The Ocean Institute and Baby Beach will provide bags, buckets, and grabbers; participants are encouraged to bring their own rubber gloves. Fresh coffee, hot chocolate, and donuts will be provided by Coffee Importers, and participants are encouraged to bring their own reusable cups. Arrive early (before 9 a.m.) to use a single or double kayak or a stand-up paddleboard for an “on the water” cleanup provided by Westwind Sailing.

Prizes will be awarded for the “The Biggest Catch,” “The Smallest Catch (think microplastics),” and “The Most Unusual Item.” Prizes have been donated by Killer Dana Surf Shop and Captain Dave’s Whale Watching. The educational portion of the event will discuss and teach about Watersheds.

To register or learn more about the event, please visit the Stand Up to Trash website.