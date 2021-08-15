Dana Point in the 1920s Pre-Harbor

DANA POINT一 Before Dana Point was developed, it was not much more than a patch of coastal sagebrush and sandstone. This photo was taken in the 1920s and was one of the many items placed in a time capsule during the groundbreaking for Dana Point Harbor on Aug. 29 1966. The capsule was opened during a special ceremony in Aug. 2016.

Sidney H. Woodruff, largely known for a land development above Hollywood known as Hollywoodland and the large white sign over Los Angeles advertising the area, began development in this area of Dana Point in the 1920s, according to the Orange County Register.

Woodruff built dozens of Spanish-style homes in what became known as Lantern Village, named for various colored lanterns, which, in the early days of Dana Point, were used by ships to advertise what products were being carried on board.