Dana Point Teams Up with the Red Cross

DANA POINT— On Jan. 27, the American Red Cross will host a blood drive in Dana Point Harbor. The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This is the second blood drive the Dana Point Harbor Partners have hosted; the first one was in August 2021 and all donation spots were filled for that event. Dana Point Harbor has two events scheduled for 2022, with the next one on July 28.

“Dana Point Harbor Partners recognize the urgent need for donations and want to help in any way they can,” said Marketing Manager, Emmie Opie in an email from Jan. 7.

The “Blood Mobile” will be set up behind the Dana Point Harbor entrance monument at the corner of Golden Lantern and Dana Point Harbor Drive.

The event will have rewards for participants as well. iHeart Yoga will be donating a free yoga class, Killer Dana is donating a tote bag, and Coffee Importers is donating a cup of coffee and a scoop of ice cream per participant.

Those interested in the event can sign up on the Dana Point Harbor website. For questions you can email, info@danapointharbor.com or call 9949) 388-3663.