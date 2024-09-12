Dana Wharf Fishing Report from Capt. Brian Woolley: Varied Success and Exciting Opportunities

Dana Point, CA – September fishing at Dana Wharf offered a mixed bag of results, with water temperatures ranging from 66°F to 71°F impacting activity. Despite these variations, anglers have enjoyed successfully targeting various species, including sand bass, calico bass, halibut and bonito.

Half-day charters have produced consistent catches of sand bass using dropper loops and sliding egg-sinker setups. Live sardines have proven effective for targeting calico bass, while occasional surprises like halibut have added to the excitement.

Three-quarter day trips have offered similar fishing opportunities, with the kelp beds proving to be a productive area for calico bass. The right combination of water movement and current has been key to success, with both live bait and artificial lures yielding results.

For those seeking more extended adventures, the Fury overnight charter boat has provided excellent opportunities to target Bluefin and Yellowtail tuna, both on the banks and around San Clemente Island. The LexSea, another charter option, also had success with larger Bluefin tuna.

The recent Catch & Release Bass Derby was a resounding success, attracting over 300 participants and raising funds for Coastal Conservation Association Cal. The event featured exciting prizes for winners and showcased the community’s enthusiasm for fishing.

1st Place Nathan Landers

$150 Turners Outdoorsman gift card, Costa Glasses, CCA membership, 2-3/4 passes, Daiwa rod, Promar Gift Pack and MC Swim Bait Gift Pack

2nd Place Michael Dukes

$100 Turners Outdoorsman gift card, CCA membership, 2-3/4 passes, Promar Gift Pack and MC Swim Bait Gift Pack