DBW is Accepting Grant Applications Until Aug. 10 to Help Keep California’s Waterways Clean.

California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) is currently accepting grant applications for the Clean Vessel Act (CVA) Education and Outreach Grant Program. A maximum of $276,937 is available in federal funding per targeted region to organizations for educating coastal and San Francisco Bay-Delta Estuary recreational boaters about proper vessel sewage disposal and the use of pump-out facilities, and monitoring pump-out and dump stations.

Congress passed the CVA in 1992 to help reduce pollution from vessel sewage discharges into U.S. waters. The grant program operates as an important educational prospect for all boaters on how to help keep California’s waterways clean. Releasing sewage overboard creates environmental and human health concerns. To reduce the negative impacts of this harmful action, all recreational boaters are urged to use sewage management facilities, including pump-out stations, dump stations, and mobile pump-out services.

The grant program targets two geographic regions of California:

San Francisco Bay-Delta Estuary

Counties of:

Alameda

Napa

San Mateo

Sonoma

Contra Costa

Sacramento

Santa Clara

Marin

San Francisco

Santa Cruz

Monterey

San Joaquin

Solano

Southern California Coast

Counties of:

Los Angeles

San Diego

Santa Barbara

Orange

San Luis Obispo

Ventura

Proposals that cover a portion of the above regions will be considered if, over time, the agency can expand the program(s) to the entire area.

As part of DBW’s dedication to furnishing clean, safe, and enjoyable recreational boating in California, the division serves as the state CVA grant coordinator. DBW will fund two grants— one for each targeted California geographic region— to design and implement a 12-month CVA Education and Outreach Program. Each regional grant must include education and outreach efforts and a pumpout/dump station monitoring program. According to DBW, applications will be evaluated and ranked according to how each application proposal demonstrates comprehensive and proven methods for meeting grant program goals. The application submission deadline Aug. 10, at 10 a.m.

Below are examples of accomplishments from the CVA Education and Outreach Grant Program grantees San Francisco Estuary Partnership and The Bay Foundation from the last two grant cycles:

Created and aired ten episodes of the podcast Dockside to educate the public on clean and safe boating practices.

Participated in three boating events and conducted nine presentations on clean boating and sewage pollution prevention best management practices, reaching over 700 individual boaters and stakeholders.

Produced various educational videos about sewage management, such as the “Consider a Marine Composting Toilet” video and the “Marine Sanitation Device & Y-Valve Information for Boaters” video.

Distributed more than 250 universal deck fitting adapter kits to boaters and marina managers. The adapter kit is a pollution prevention tool that helps boaters to pump out their boat hands-free.

Continued to provide boaters with a sewage pump out Nav App (more than 19,800 downloads since March 2018) that helps them locate nearby participating, functioning sewage pump out stations, dump stations, and floating restrooms.

Monitored 152 sewage pumpouts and 15 dump stations in 19 counties eight times during the last two grant cycles. Developed the 2021 and 2022 California Clean Vessel Act Pumpout and Dump Station Performance Reports summarizing the monitoring results and efforts. Monitoring provides effective means to encourage better maintenance of and accountability for the pompous condition.

For more information on the grant program, current grant application, requirements, and complete guidelines packet, please visit DBW’s website.