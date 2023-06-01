Deep Dive into the Deep Sea Wine Tasting Room

If you're lucky enough to be drinking wine by the sea, then you're lucky enough. Ventura Harbor Village welcomed Seep Sea Wine Tasting Room last fall, and the wines pair nicely with the sun, sea, and sand.

VENTURA— In the fall of 2022, The Ventura Harbor Village gained an exciting new addition to its roster of seaside shops– The Deep Sea Wine Tasting Room. The business is owned and operated by the Conway family of Santa Barbara and Ventura County. This modern wine-tasting room offers 15 wines of exciting and unusual blends of reds and whites. Each is produced in small batch production, and all fruit is locally sourced and sustainably farmed from Santa Barbara County. Along with their friendly and knowledgeable tasting room hosts, daily tastings offer a selection of both Conway and Deep Sea wines providing something for all palates.

“Deep Sea Wines was founded and started producing wines by the Conway siblings in 2007,” said co-owner John Conway in an email to the Log. “We opened our first tasting room on Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara in 2011 and expanded to a second location in the Ventura Harbor fall of 2022. [I have] lived for four years in the Ventura Harbor on [my] sailboat and thought this location was the logical next step in showcasing our “maritime influenced” coastal wines.”

The Conway family has been responsible for the founding and creating the Deep Sea and Conway wine labels, managing daily operations within the winery, including harvest and production, fruit sourcing, label and product design, Deep Sea Tasting Room retail operations, Conway Wine Clubs and national sales. As a family with a passion for wine, every family member wears many hats within the small family business, making the successful production of Santa Barbara grapes a bold note in the Ventura Harbor Village.

“Variety is one of the strengths of our deep sea wine tasting rooms, and we produce over a dozen different white, rosé, and red wines every year,” said Conway. “Almost every month, we are able to release a new vintage of something.”

Sourced from the highest quality grapes from sustainably farmed coastal vineyards in Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez Valley, Sta. Rita Hills and Los Alamos, the Conway’s capture a “sense of place” in all their wines. The maritime influence in their vineyard sources can be noted in the individual flavors of their wines and pairs well with the oceanside venue. Most of their wine is fermented in stainless steel tanks to preserve the natural and existing flavors of the varietals, and some are then aged in French oak barrels.

It’s not just a tasting room, though. Deep Sea Wine Tasting Room often hosts fun and creative special events, such as Oceanic Flow Yoga Class. For $25, participants can take a yoga class followed by a glass of wine on the harbor side patio on the first Sunday of each month from 10-11 a.m. In addition, live Music takes place on Sundays from 3 – 7 p.m.

You should also mark your calendar for seasonal events such as Pumpkin Carving on the patio and holiday wreath making. Bring your pup along with you to enjoy the pet-friendly patio.

Deep Sea Wine Tasting Room is located on the waterfront at 1591 Spinnaker Dr. Ventura, California, 93001, in Ventura Harbor Village near the Village lawn. It is open daily at 11 a.m. with hours Sunday through Thursday until 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until 9 p.m.

For more information about the wine, the location, and the family, please visit https://www.conwayfamilywines.com/.