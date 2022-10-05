Deep Sea Wine Tasting Room Opens at Ventura Harbor Village

VENTURA— A new Deep Sea Wine Tasting Room has opened in the Ventura Harbor Village and offers a unique wine-tasting experience for visitors and locals. Siblings John, Gillian, and Tom Conway created Deep Sea together. They have been making wine since 2007 and have worked to create a relaxed maritime vibe in the scenic Ventura Harbor. Their handcrafted Deep Sea and Conway wines can be purchased by the glass, bottle, or in one of the Signature or Reserve Tasting Flights, paired with artisanal cheeses or chocolates. Indoors and outdoor patio seating is available and overlooks the Ventura Harbor. The view from the patio makes for an excellent spot to enjoy a glass of wine while catching all the boats and action of the harbor.

