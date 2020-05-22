Department of Water Resources to re-open Pyramid Lake

Recreational opportunities will be allowed again at northern Los Angeles County waterway; visitors are urged to practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings.

CASTAIC—Inland boaters and anglers will be able to access Pyramid Lake near Castaic, again, as the Department of Water Resources scheduled the waterway to re-open on May 23. The lake was shut down for several weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

State officials urged all visitors to follow guidelines issued by Los Angeles County, as well as the state’s Department of Public Health. Visitors are specifically asked to allow for at least 6 feet of social distancing and to avoid public gatherings larger than 10 people.

“Vehicle access and picnic area availability will be limited in the number of visitors allowed. Emigrant Landing Day Use Area is open for recreational opportunities, such as boating, fishing, and personal watercraft use, but the swim beaches and Los Alamos Campground remain closed,” DWR staff said in a released statement. “A limited number of boats will be permitted in the launch area at any one time to facilitate distancing. Quagga mussel inspections of all watercraft prior to launching are required. All watercraft must be 100 percent dry of moisture or have a re-entry inspection tag.”

More information about DWR’s operations and management of waterways is available on its website, water.ca.gov.