Derecktor Ventura: A Luxury Boatyard Experience on the West Coast

Ventura Harbor got a little more glamorous with the opening of Derecktor Ventura, the first West Coast boatyard under the renowned Derecktor name. Founded in 1947 by Robert E. Derecktor, the family has been in the shipyard business for generations. Tom Derecktor, son of the founder, grew up building boats and has brought that lifetime of experience to this new venture. Together with his partner, Leonora Valvo, they’re creating a boatyard that blends cutting-edge technology, innovative marina design and a rich family legacy.

Valvo, co-owner of Derecktor Ventura, shared her journey to the West Coast, explaining that after successfully exiting her software company, Swoogo, she was ready to leave the Northeast winters behind. “I was tired of hibernating all winter,” she shared. Combining her business acumen with Tom Derecktor’s marine expertise, they found the perfect opportunity in Ventura during the peak of COVID. They fell in love with the harbor and were excited to bring an updated, beautified element to the north harbor. Derecktor Ventura operates independently from Derecktor’s East Coast yards but shares technology, customers and goodwill with them.

Tom is an inventor, engineer and sailor, with an impressive career that stretches from shipbuilding to designing underwater turbines and even chair design. Despite this diverse background, boatyards have always been in his blood. With Derecktor Ventura, Tom is looking to continue the family’s legacy of excellence while incorporating exciting innovations in electric and hybrid power and reimagining marina design to better serve the needs of an aging boating population.

Valvo, after a successful 15-year tech career, has joined forces with Tom, bringing a background in hospitality and a lifelong love for boating, along with a fresh perspective, to the shipyard business. She grew up on powerboats but longed for the thrill of sailing, making this new venture the perfect blend of her passion and expertise.

The boatyard is a small, owner-managed operation that prides itself on delivering high-quality work without differentiating customers based on boat size. They prioritize craftsmanship and take pride in every project they undertake. When asked to cut corners to reduce costs, the boatyard often turns down the request, ensuring they maintain their standard of excellence. Their commitment is to protect the customer and the vessel while upholding their reputation as a quality-first boatyard.

Derecktor Ventura brings unusual skills and knowledge born of building boats and yachts from the ground up. Due to with Tom’s engineering background, Derecktor Ventura applies innovative solutions to everyday issues customers experience with their boats, with an absolute standard for safety at sea.

“When a customer arrives at Derecktor Ventura they are met with a project manager who will review the work needed,” said Valvo. “Once the boat arrives, we review the work described by the customer, but we don’t stop there. We also review the boat and bring to light any issues, particularly related to seaworthiness, that we feel the customer should address. All work is preapproved through a written estimate and any additional work is accompanied by a change order. Communication is key to providing quality services and happy customers.”

Derecktor Ventura is also the commissioning yard for Vita Yachts, a 100% electric boat manufacturer based in Europe. Valvo brough the brand to the U.S., acting as interim CEO, North America, in 2023. During that time, she was successful in taking the beautiful harbor craft to Newport Beach Harbor Patrol, Westport Marina in Redwood City, San Diego Yacht Club and Avalon Harbor Patrol.

Derecktor Ventura provides a wide range of services for both commercial and recreational boaters. The boatyard is equipped with a full-service machine shop offering design, fabrication, and stainless steel welding. In addition to routine maintenance and complex refits, services include hull repairs, electrical work, and painting. The yard also features advanced composite, fiberglass, and paint teams. Boaters can expect high-quality craftsmanship, whether for minor repairs or complete overhauls. Eco-friendly practices, such as hybrid and electric power integration, are also available, helping the yard stay current with industry trends. The location provides convenient, comprehensive service for boaters in Ventura and surrounding areas.

Although the yard is unable to haul vessels larger than 53 feet, Derecktor Ventura provides a work dock area where services have been performed on larger boats, including a 73-foot schooner, a 62-foot catamaran and a 50-foot Grand Banks.

More than just a service hub, Derecktor Ventura is working to shape the future of West Coast boating while honoring the craftsmanship and heritage of the Derecktor brand. For Ventura Harbor’s boating community, having a world-class facility like this is a game-changer, providing both functionality and a touch of luxury to every boating experience.

Tom and Leonora’s story, like the boatyard itself, is one of blending tradition with forward-thinking ideas, making Derecktor Ventura a must-visit destination for West Coast boaters.

For more information, please visit https://derecktorventura.com/.