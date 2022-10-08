Division of Boating and Waterways Offers $1.6 Million in Grants to Enhance Recreational Boating Safety Education

The DBW is now accepting grant applications from organizations teaching on-the-water boating safety education to the public. A total of $1.6 million in grants is available to local public agencies, nonprofit organizations, and colleges and universities that operate within California for Aquatic Center Education Program grants. The deadline to apply is Oct. 28, by 12 p.m.

The grants can be used to:

Purchase boating equipment and supplies.

Provide student scholarships for on-the-water boating courses.

Offset costs for boating instructor training.

Offset costs for boating safety-related events.

The DBW recommends that applicants who are interested first review the FAQs on DBW’s website to determine if they meet the requirements. Grant applications must be submitted through OLGA, the division’s online application system that can be found at https://olga.dbw.parks.ca.gov/egrams_dbw/User/home.aspx.

Each application will be ranked and scored based on the confirmation that the applicant can safely and effectively teach on-the-water boating safety courses and enhance boaters’ knowledge of boating laws, practical handling of vessels, weather and water conditions, and other boating safety information.

The Division of Boating and Waterways administers this grant. Funding is provided by the federal Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, which the United States Coast Guard manages.

Detailed information regarding the Aquatic Center Education Program is available on DBW’s website.