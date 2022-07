TWO HARBORS— Two-and-half-year-old Strider, named for Aragorn of “Lord of the Rings,” is a German Shepard who finds joy in a comfy spot on his family’s 1989 Catalina, Splash, the tender 12-foot Caribe Sprinkle, and their 8-foot Avon row dinghy Droplet. “He loves people and especially other dogs,” said John Griffith in an email to the Log. “He spends a lot of time in the winter at Big Geiger cove and enjoys near daily excursions into Two Harbors.”

