Dock, Dine, and Drink at the Dana Point Harbor

Hello readers, welcome to the Log’s new column, Dock, Dine, and Drink— a guide to Southern California harbors where boaters can dock and then pick from several restaurants and bars to spend their time for the day or to make future plans. Enjoy!

DANA POINT— The Dana Point Harbor offers a variety of recreational amenities, boater facilities, dockside dining, and shopping experiences that cater to visitors, locals, and boating enthusiasts. In addition, Dana Point Harbor offers guest slips and anchorages for yachts, boats, and sailboats in the East and West basins of the harbor. If you’re traveling to Dana Point, enjoy the full-service marinas at Dana Point Harbor that offer dry storage, restrooms, showers, and various other accommodations. Here is a breakdown of all your dining and drinking opportunities while you’re docked in the harbor.

Jon’s Fish Market

Jon’s Fish Market was opened in 1980 by Jon “Frenchie” and Sharon Mansur. Originally the restaurant was half the size and primarily a small fish market for a few years before the Mansur’s bought the business. Then, Jon Mansur purchased the shop next door, Gaylord’s closet, a Hawaiian men’s clothing store, which is now Jon’s Fish Market’s dining room and partial kitchen. That was when the restaurant excelled, and Jon’s Famous Fish and Chips were discovered along with their Baja-style fish taco.

“At the Fresh Fish Market, you will only get the finest, freshest seafood around to take home,” said Mansur’s daughter Shala Okeefe. “If it’s in season, then it’s locally caught, and in our case. We also specialize in the favorites from up north to Alaska and Down South to Mexico – Don’t forget the smoked fish, in-house smoked daily, and with our live lobster tank and specialty pre-order availability of seafood around the world you can make any dish your heart desires no matter where in the world your recipes are from.”

If you prefer dining at Jon’s, they offer casual, handmade recipes outside in their dog-friendly courtyard and patio seating areas that are large and spacious. However, if you leave the pups onboard, you can enjoy dining inside with Jon’s catches on the walls and ceiling and some old-school local artists.

“Our family originally caught our own seafood, specifically Swordfish, sea bass, tuna, and many more, along with other commercial fishermen in Dana Point Harbor – they would go for and as long as it took, From Mexico to The Oregon Coast,” said Okeefe.

However, since 2013 Jon’s local catches have been brought in daily from commercial fishermen. So head to this staple for the freshest fish in the harbor.

Hours of Operation:

Sun-Thurs: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Fri-Sat: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.jonsfish.com/.

Frisby Cellars

For boaters that enjoy nice wine, dock your boat and head to Frisby Cellars, next to Jon’s Fish Market. Frisby Cellars produces craft wines from grapes sourced from Paso Robles.

“Each year, we strive to produce wines of exceptional quality and offer a wine-tasting experience similar to what you would receive when visiting the Paso Robles wine region,” said Owner Josh Frisby. “All our wines are small production and only sold at our Tasting rooms in Dana Point Harbor, Rancho Mission Viejo, and Lake Forest.”

This Dana Point Harbor destination is a must-visit for locals and visitors. The location offers views of the harbor and award-winning craft wines. The outdoor patio is pet-friendly, with water and boat views, or sit inside in a traditional indoor seated tasting room. Besides great wines, Frisby Cellars has small bites such as flatbreads, cheese, charcuterie plates, and other small plates.

Hours of Operation:

Sun-Thurs: 12-7 p.m.

Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

For more information, visit https://frisbycellars.com/frisby-cellars-home/.

Coffee Importers

For our boaters arriving early or needing a pick-me-up, you should head over to Coffee Importers. The Coffee Importers was opened in 1979 by Bob and Bernice Miller, along with Jim and Michelle Miller, as a meeting place for the community to gather and talk.

The Coffee Importers offers breakfast or lunch and has smoothies and juices at its organic juice bar. You can also visit their espresso bar for fresh coffee and pastries or go to the ice cream shop, the Scoop Deck, for your choice between 36 flavors of Lapperts Ice Cream. The shop has a large outdoor patio on the water’s edge that relaxes the casual setting to watch people and boats as you eat and drink.

Coffee Importers has been voted the best coffee in Dana Point for 12 years in a row, from lattes and frozen coffee drinks to a regular cup of coffee. They were also voted best bagels in Dana Point for the past 12 years, as well as salads and sandwiches.

Coffee Importers is also heavily involved in community events like The Festival of Whales and the Holiday Light Show but also donates coffee to local schools and community events.

Hours of Operation:

Espresso Bar and Scoop Deck: 7 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sun- Thurs. and 7 a.m.- 10 p.m. Fri-Sat.

Deli and Juice Bar: 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily.

To check out their menu and for more information, visit https://coffeeimporters.com/.

Other Dana Point Harbor staples include Wind & Sea, known for its great happy hour, waterfront views, and famous mai tais.

Turk’s Dana Wharf has been a family-owned bar and restaurant in the harbor since 1984. This waterfront saloon is the local watering hole for all the sailors and fishermen in the harbor and is appropriately themed with nautical instruments and fish tanks in the ceiling.

Harpoon henry’s Seafood Restaurant offers indoor and outdoor waterfront views of the harbor and California Beach cuisine. They have happy hour Mon-Fri. from 4-7 p.m. and is a great venue to watch sporting events.

For a complete list of all your dining options in the Dana Point Harbor, please visit https://danapointharbor.com/dining/restaurants/.

