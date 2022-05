CATALINA⸺ “Juno loves spending time on our Ericsson Cruising 31 at Catalina,” said Diane Prendergast in an email to the Log. “He is the captain and Martin King and Diane Prendergast help sail the boat. Juno is a rescue dog from Downy Shelter and is new to sailing, he loves the boat, water and being with us.”

Share This: