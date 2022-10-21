Editor Underway on a New Journey, Clements to Take the Con

Dear Readers,

After a year-and-a-half at the helm of The Log, I am stepping down to take on a new position as a political reporter at the Daily Bulletin in the Inland Empire.

I was offered my position at The Log at the beginning of 2021. I was beyond stoked to take on my position here and really get started on my career. I am grateful for my time here and the hands-on education I received at the helm of the paper, the good and the bad. You can learn a lot when you jump in feet first, and sometimes life can be a little sink or swim.

I fell in love with journalism because aside from sharing the world’s stories, we are constantly challenged to learn. You become a jack of all trades and the person who knows a little about everything which makes the world so much bigger and more interesting.

I came in with a degree I fought very hard for, a solid editing background, and five awards for my writing from the California College Media Association and the Columbia Scholastic Press Association.

I came in hard with a lot of ego and I was then humbled. I was told I shouldn’t be here; I didn’t know what I was doing, and I am terrible at my job. I was also told that I am doing a great job, people liked my writing, and they were grateful that I covered certain topics. Like I said you have to take the praise with the criticism and there will always be a good and a bad.

I will leave The Log with the same degree and the same awards, but I have gained so much more in experience and in life. I learned that I could push past my limits, I don’t quit, and I meet every deadline to the best of my ability.

I am not a perfect editor or a perfect writer, but I work hard, and I am passionate about what I do and working The Log reminded me that perfection is subjective.

During my time, we’ve brought back old sections like On the Horizons and started new ones like Sailing 101. I watched our distribution increase little by little and our online presence soar. I am proud of my work and the stories I’ve covered, and I am grateful to the people I have met along the way.

Katherine Clements will be stepping up to take my place, and I have full faith in her abilities. Thank you for reading and being a part of The Log community. To all of my sources, thank you for your expertise and your assistance and too all the readers thank you for your support and continued readership. I am ready for the next step, and I am looking forward to taking my lessons with me.

Thank you,

Jordan B. Darling