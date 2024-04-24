Eight Perfect Mother’s Day Gifts for Moms Who Love a Day on the Water

Welcome to a guide to buying unique and fun Mother’s Day gifts for moms who enjoy boating, fishing or sailing! If your mom finds solace on the open water, delights in the thrill of reeling in a big catch or cherishes the peaceful feeling of gliding across the waves, then you’re in the right place. We’ve curated a collection of gifts that celebrate her passion for maritime adventures, offering a range of thoughtful and practical options that will make her Mother’s Day one to remember. Whether she’s a seasoned sailor, an avid angler or simply loves the serenity of being on a boat, you’ll find the perfect gift to honor her love for all things nautical. So, dive in and discover the ideal way to show your mom just how much you appreciate her and her maritime pursuits.

Deck Boots

Deck boots are not only practical but also symbolize your support for her cherished hobbies. Whether she’s casting lines off the stern or navigating the waters with finesse, deck boots provide the traction and protection she needs to stay comfortable and safe on deck. Beyond their functional benefits, these boots serve as a thoughtful gesture, demonstrating your appreciation for her adventurous spirit and love of the sea. Deck boots come in a variety of styles and colors. For easy and affordable shopping, browse through Amazon.com with options ranging from $50-$100. If you don’t find anything you like, Grundèn’s Deck-Boss label is a favorite throughout the community. With every step she takes in her new deck boots, she’ll be reminded of your thoughtfulness and encouragement.

Sun Protected Clothing

Investing in sun-protective clothing for your mom’s boating adventures is a gesture of love and care that extends beyond the material realm. Boating days are synonymous with leisure and enjoyment, but they also expose one to the relentless rays of the sun, which can take a toll on skin health over time. Coolibar is an American company that has been producing UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) clothing for over 20 years. Sun-protective clothing offers a practical solution, shielding your mom from harmful UV rays while allowing her to relish every moment on the water. From matching sets to sportswear, Coolibar has an outfit for whatever occasion or activity your mom is taking part in out on the water. By prioritizing her well-being with this thoughtful gift, you’re not just safeguarding her skin; you’re nurturing cherished moments and ensuring her continued enjoyment of outdoor activities for years to come. It’s a small yet significant way to show her how much you value her happiness and health. Throw something in the shopping cart for yourself while you’re at it – we all need to be protected!

Dana Wharf’s Evening Wine Cruise

Treating your mom to an Evening Wine Cruise from Dana Wharf for Mother’s Day is an exceptional gift choice. Priced affordably starting at $59, these hour-and-a-half cruises offer an unforgettable experience regardless of whether she owns a boat. What makes this gift truly special is the opportunity it presents for her to unwind amidst breathtaking coastal views while indulging in local wines. The cruise features tastings from four wineries, including the Organic Cellar, with exclusive wine selections. Some labels include that of the renowned artist Wyland, with the possibility of other esteemed wineries joining the lineup, such as Frisby Cellars, a favorite to Dana Point locals as its tasting room is across from Dana Wharf. This enchanting voyage promises cherished moments of tranquility and connection, making it an ideal Mother’s Day surprise that she’ll treasure. For tickets, please visit https://danawharf.com/cruises-and-events/orange-county-wine-cruise/.

Dry Bag

A dry bag would be an invaluable addition to your mom’s boating, fishing or sailing adventures, offering her convenience and peace of mind. It will keep her essentials, such as her phone, wallet and spare clothing, safe and dry, and it also will protect them from the elements, ensuring they remain intact and functional throughout her journey. Large outdoor recreation chains such as REI and Bass Pro Shops offer a healthy line-up of dry bags that come in different sizes, colors and variety packs. You can find brands like Advanced Elements PackLite Roll, Cabela’s and Ascend ranging from $12-$65. Whether she’s out on the water for a day of fishing, a leisurely sail or a thrilling excursion, having a reliable dry bag means she can focus on enjoying the experience without worrying about her belongings being damaged. With its durable construction and waterproof seal, the dry bag will undoubtedly enhance her outdoor experiences, making it a thoughtful and practical gift she’ll appreciate on every trip.

Two-Speed Reel

Investing in a two-speed fishing reel for your mom’s rod is a thoughtful choice, especially with rock fishing season around the corner. With its dual gear ratios, it offers versatility and efficiency essential for various fishing situations. The low gear ratio provides the power needed to reel in those stubborn catches, while the high gear ratio ensures swift line retrieval, saving time and effort. Two-speed reels can become a pricier gift, so make sure you do your research. Bass Pro Shops offers a selection from top industry names such as PENN and Shimano, yet these reels range from $300 to $650. PENN’s Squall II Level Wind Conventional Reel is user-friendly for everyone and a nice runner-up to the more expensive reels on the market. Whether battling a hefty fish or swiftly repositioning the bait, this reel equips her with the precision and control needed for a successful fishing expedition, making it an invaluable addition to her gear arsenal.

Magic Soap

When it comes to post-boating cleanup, consider gifting your mom the Kikkerland Fish Stainless Steel Odor Removing Magic Soap from Kikkerland. This ingenious stainless steel “soap” performs what seems like magic, effectively eliminating fish odor from hands after a day out on the water. But this gift also will come in handy if your mom likes to cook. Whether you attribute it to science or simply label it as magic, this fish-shaped tool neutralizes the pungent aromas of garlic, onions, raw seafood and other stubborn scents that often linger post-cooking. It’s a must-have for any culinary enthusiast who has experienced the frustration of lingering odors despite thorough handwashing with regular soap. Plus, its sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen sink, making it both a practical and stylish gift choice for your mom. To purchase a Magic Soap bar, please visit https://kikkerland.com/products/magic-soap-fish?_pos=2&_sid=1c47f55c9&_ss=r.

Boating Cookbook

If your mom enjoys both boating and cooking, gifting her a boating cookbook is a brilliant idea. These specialized cookbooks offer recipes tailored to the unique constraints of a galley kitchen, providing easy-to-make dishes that maximize limited space and resources. What sets them apart is their emphasis on utilizing fresh ingredients, making them perfect for incorporating the day’s catch into delicious meals. The Boat Galley Cookbook is a popular choice and can be purchased at TheBoatGalley.com or Amazon.com for about $47. Imagine the satisfaction of preparing a meal with the very fish caught during an excursion. It not only adds a personal touch to the dining experience but also enhances the connection between the adventure of boating and the joy of cooking. With a boating cookbook in hand, your mom can embark on culinary adventures that perfectly complement her love for boating, creating unforgettable moments with every dish she prepares. For more information and recipes, please visit https://products.theboatgalley.com/collections/products.

Portable Picnic Table

A portable picnic table is a cute and practical gift to buy your mom for Mother’s Day. Not only are they useful for outdoor activities like boating, but they also come in fun designs that can double as a backgammon board game or other activities. Some even have slots to hold wine glasses, making it easy to have a relaxing drink while enjoying the beautiful scenery. Mark & Graham offers different table designs that bring varying functions but are crafted from Fair Trade Certified arjun wood that’s treated with a food-safe, natural oil-based finish for prices ranging from $64-70. If you’re planning to buy one, make sure to also get self-adhesive rubber floor protectors to prevent the table from slipping or scratching the boat’s exterior. With a portable picnic table, your mom can enjoy a comfortable and stylish place to eat, drink and play games while out on the water.

Please note that The Log does not endorse any of the products or companies mentioned in these suggestions. They are provided solely as ideas for Mother’s Day gifts and do not represent any official endorsement or recommendation.