Empty Boat Left Drifting Leads to Discovery of Dead Body

POINT REYES— On Feb. 25, a body was found off the coast of California near Point Reyes National Seashore after crews investigated an empty 42-foot fishing boat drifting in the water with no captain or crew, the Coast Guard told news outlets. A man’s body was found unresponsive in the water on Feb. 25 and was taken to the county coroner; his identity has not been released. The beach was shut down upon the discovery of the drifting boat found with no captain on board. Officials still do not know if the body found was ever onboard the empty drifting boat. The Point Reyes National Park Service is working closely with USCG Station Bodega Bay, and Marin County Sheriff’s Office and consulting with NOAA’s Cordell Bank Marine Sanctuary.

Share This:

































