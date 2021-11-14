European Citizen’s Initiative Pushes to Stop the Shark Finning Trade in the EU

EUROPE一 A European Citizen’s Initiative is circulating a petition to end the shark fin trade in the European Union, which includes the import, export, and transit of fins that are not naturally attached to the animal’s body. Although removal of fins on board EU vessels and in EU waters is

prohibited, the EU is one of the biggest exporters of fins and is a major transit hub for the global fin trade. The petition put forward by Stop Finning- Stop the Trade, a citizen’s initiative, is looking toward ending that shark fin trade in the EU and extending the “Fins Naturally Attached”

regulation to include the export, import, and transit of sharks and rays. The petition began circulating in March 2020 and will continue to collect signatures until Jan. 31, 2022.