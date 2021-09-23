Fall Chinook Salmon Quota Met in Lower Klamath River

KLAMATH RIVER一 The California Department of Fish and Wildlife predicted that anglers will have met the fall chinook salmon quota for the lower Klamath River as of Sept. 7, marking the closure of the adult Chinook salmon fishery on the main stem of the Klamath River from the Highway 96 Bridge to the mouth of the river at the Pacific Ocean.

Projections predicted that the recreational fall chinook salmon quota below the Highway 96 Bridge near Weitchpec would be met at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 7 for the 2021 fishing season. Similarly, the spit fishery at the mouth of the Klamath River at the Pacific Ocean closed on Aug. 27 after projections from the CDFW predicted that anglers met the “spit area” adult full chinook salmon quota of 15 percent of the total Klamath River Basin allotment, said an Aug. 17 press release from the CDFW.

The rest of the lower main stem of the Klamath River below the Highway 96 Bridge at Weitchpec will remain open to the harvest of two-year-old or “jack” chinook salmon that are less than or equal to 23 inches.

There is chinook salmon fishing in other parts of the Klamath Basin, including the main stem of the river above Weitchpec and the entirety of the Trinity River.

For more information about Klamath River fishing regulations see https://wildlife.ca.gov/regulations.

Anglers can also monitor the quota status of open and closed sections of the Klamath and Trinity rivers by calling the informational hotline at (800) 564-6479.