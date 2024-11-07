Fast Facts: Part 2— Safety Precautions When Fishing in the Rain

Rainy days on the water can be just as adventurous as sunny ones. But let’s be honest, boating in the rain brings its own set of safety challenges for which every angler needs to be prepared. While a light drizzle can make fish more active, heavy rain can turn your fun day on the water into a safety hazard. Here are some suggestions on how to stay safe while fishing in the rain — and when it’s time to ditch the rod and reel for a fishing video game indoors.

How Much Rain is Too Much?

Let’s start with the most important question: When should you call it quits and head indoors?

Light Rain : As we discussed in the article, Bizarre Facts: Part 1 — Does Rain Affect Offshore Deep-Sea Fishing?, a bit of drizzle can actually improve your fishing experience. Fish tend to be less cautious during light rain because raindrops break the surface of the water, reducing glare and allowing them to feed more actively. If it’s just a light shower and the forecast looks clear, you’re good to stay out and enjoy!

: As we discussed in the article, Bizarre Facts: Part 1 — Does Rain Affect Offshore Deep-Sea Fishing?, a bit of drizzle can actually improve your fishing experience. Fish tend to be less cautious during light rain because raindrops break the surface of the water, reducing glare and allowing them to feed more actively. If it’s just a light shower and the forecast looks clear, you’re good to stay out and enjoy! Heavy Rain : If the rain starts pouring down, visibility drops, and the wind picks up, it’s time to rethink your plans. When wind picks up it adds another layer of complexity to fishing. As it travels across the surface of the water, wind creates turbulence and waves that can mix the freshwater with the saltwater or with deeper layers. However, in light to moderate winds, this mixing is often limited to the surface. The wind pushes the freshwater along the surface, causing it to spread out and creating a more pronounced surface layer of fresher, cooler water.

: If the rain starts pouring down, visibility drops, and the wind picks up, it’s time to rethink your plans. When wind picks up it adds another layer of complexity to fishing. As it travels across the surface of the water, wind creates turbulence and waves that can mix the freshwater with the saltwater or with deeper layers. However, in light to moderate winds, this mixing is often limited to the surface. The wind pushes the freshwater along the surface, causing it to spread out and creating a more pronounced surface layer of fresher, cooler water. Additionally, heavy rain can lead to slippery boat decks, rough seas, and dangerous currents. Not to mention, it makes it harder for you to see and for others to spot you on the water. It’s recommended you stay home during heavy rains.

Thunderstorms: This one is a no-brainer — if you see lightning or hear thunder, pack it up immediately. Fishing rods and lightning are not a good mix, and being on the open water in a storm is a serious hazard. No fish is worth that risk.

If heavy rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast, it’s time to cozy up indoors and try your hand at a fishing video game. You can still get your angling fix — without the soggy clothes and windburn.

Keeping Your Balance:

Rain or shine, every fishing trip should begin with a well-prepared boat, but when rain is in the forecast, safety gear becomes even more critical. Life jackets are non-negotiable — ensure every passenger has one and wears it, particularly in rainy conditions when slippery decks and rough waters increase the risk of accidents. Non-slip footwear is also essential, as rain can turn even the sturdiest deck into a slippery hazard. Waterproof, non-slip boots or shoes will give you better traction and help prevent falls. Don’t forget your rain gear; a waterproof jacket, pants, and hat are key for staying dry and visible in low-light conditions, so choose options with reflective material. Additionally, make sure your bilge pump is in good working order — heavy rain can flood small boats quickly, and a functioning bilge pump will help keep your boat afloat by removing excess water. Lastly, keep your electronics, phones, and important documents safe in waterproof storage. Being prepared for the worst ensures you can still enjoy your time on the water, even when the weather turns wet.

A slippery deck can make reeling in a big catch even more challenging, but with the right gear, you can stay steady and upright in the rain. Non-skid deck mats are a must-have for rainy days, providing extra traction and preventing slips, even when the boat is rocking. Anti-slip, waterproof deck shoes are another essential item, offering a strong grip on slick surfaces. Look for shoes with rubber soles and good drainage to help keep your feet dry. Additionally, outfitting your boat with sturdy handrails or grab bars can be invaluable, providing stability and support when navigating a wet deck or handling sudden movements.

Weather Apps: Your Rainy-Day Fishing Companion

Gone are the days of guessing whether the clouds are just passing by or here to stay. Weather apps have become an essential tool for anglers, taking the guesswork out. As previously mention, apps like Windy and Buoyweather provide real-time updates on wind speed, rainfall, and storm activity, allowing you to monitor conditions before and during your fishing trip. Checking radar maps is also crucial for tracking storm fronts—if heavy rain is approaching, it may be wise to reconsider your plans and prioritize safety. Additionally, these apps can alert you to changes in barometric pressure, which often signal incoming weather shifts. A sudden drop in pressure is a strong indicator that a storm could be on the horizon, making it a good time to head for shore.

Emergency Procedures: Preparing for the Worst

Even the best-planned trips can take a turn in unpredictable weather. Here are some emergency procedures you should have in place before heading out on a rainy fishing trip:

Float Plan: Always let someone know your fishing plans, including your intended route, departure time, and expected return. If something goes wrong and you lose communication, rescuers will know where to look. Communication Devices: Make sure you have a working VHF radio onboard, along with a fully charged cell phone stored in a waterproof case. In the event of an emergency, these will be your lifelines for getting help. Emergency Kit: Your boat should always have an emergency kit containing basic first aid supplies, flares, a whistle, a flashlight, and extra batteries. During rainy conditions, these items could prove crucial. Know Your Exits: If the rain gets worse and conditions start to feel unsafe, don’t wait — head back to the nearest marina or safe harbor. It’s always better to be proactive than to risk getting caught in a dangerous situation.

Fishing in the rain can be an adventure, as long as you’re prepared with the right gear and know when it’s time to call it quits. With a little planning and a few precautions, you can stay safe, stay dry (mostly), and reel in a great catch — even in less-than-perfect weather.

But if the storm clouds roll in and it’s looking rough out there, remember: there’s no shame in heading home, firing up a fishing video game, and pretending you’re out on the water — without the rain running down your neck. Safety first, anglers!