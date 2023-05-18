Fast Facts: Rare Pod of Killer Whales Spotted with a Special Guest

NEWPORT BEACH— On April 24, just 45 miles from Newport Harbor, Captain Delaney Trowbridge of Newport Coastal Adventure led her passengers to a rare sighting of a pod of killer whales which included something even rarer— “Frosty,” a killer whale who has some form of a genetic condition that has made the pigment of the whale much lighter than the typical killer whale, almost white. Frosty has been spotted as far south as Mexico and as North as British Columbia in the last three years.

“We were tipped off to the Orcas yesterday by a Long Beach Whale Watching company around 10:30 am near Palos Verdes,” said Capt. Trowbridge in a Statement from April 25. “Coordinates to their last known location were 3 hours old, and they were spotted over 45 miles from Newport Harbor when we (Newport Coastal Adventure) decided to take all available boats out, adding on a last-minute trip for the possible ‘chance’ of seeing killer whales. [Twenty] passengers signed up, and we rushed to their last known location, focused on our binoculars for the spouts of killer whales. As the crew scanned for signs of the killer whales, they heard loud screams from the passengers- the whales had popped up only a quarter mile in front of our bow! We got extremely lucky and were able to relocate a pod of 7 Orcas, one of which was a 3-year-old calf named ‘Frosty’ after [its] milky white appearance.”

The crew and passengers watched the whales for the next two and a half hours as the whales traveled up the coastline until sunset. The whales even made a few close encounters alongside the boats.

“We left them 61 miles from the Newport Harbor, heading North, so it’s likely these whales will continue on their Northbound travels in search of food (marine mammals like Gray Whales and Sea Lions),” said Trowbridge. “Sightings of killer whales are few and far between along the Southern California coastline, so it was a very special encounter. This particular pod has been sighted as far north as British Columbia, and their last reported sighting was in Morro Bay in Oct. 2022.”

While seeing the pod this far south is a site to behold, Frosty’s white skin makes jaws drop. According to an article from The Guardian, experts say several known conditions can cause certain animals, including orcas, to have white skin. One condition is leucism, in which the pigmentation of the skin is paler. The other is Chediak-Higashi syndrome, an inheritable immune deficiency that can cause partial albinism.

This is the second unusual sighting that Newport Coastal Adventure has had recently. Last month a group of whale-watching passengers spotted a gray whale that was missing its fluke but was still swimming at an average speed of 3 miles per hour.

