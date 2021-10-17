Feather River Fish Hatchery Will Increase Production to Offset Drought Impact on Chinook Salmon Production

OROVILLE- The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced they will be working together at the Feather River Fish Hatchery in Butte County to increase production and aid in offsetting the drought’s impact on spring-run and fall-run Chinook salmon as a result of this year’s extreme drought conditions.

Together, CDFW and DWR are taking a two-part method to support the Feather River salmon population and guard against the impact discovered during the state’s multi-year drought, as well as protect against the effects, uncovered in recent years, of nutrient deficiency.

The two agencies will increase the amount of spring-run Chinook salmon that successfully spawn in-river by returning the healthy adults that return to Feather River Fish Hatchery. Secondly, Chinook salmon production at the hatchery will increase from 6 to 7.75 million smolts.

CDFW successfully spawned 3 million Chinook salmon eggs in Sept. 2021. The spawning of fall-run Chinook salmon at the Feather River Fish Hatchery will begin early October with intentions to reach their 7.75 million smolt goal so they can be released in Spring 2022.