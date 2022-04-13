Featured Catch: Red drum in Louisiana

VENICE, LA⸺ Lucky B Sportfishing from San Diego ventured out of California to check out the fishing of the coast of Louisiana. “Captured my first redfish this afternoon on our first afternoon of fishing!” said a March 11 Facebook post from Lucky B Sportfishing. “So much fun exploring new fisheries with new friends @ospreycharters. Can’t wait to see what we get into in the coming weeks!” Red fish or red drum is a game fish found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico from Florida to northern Mexico. They prefer shallow waters along the edges of bays with submerged vegetation like sea grasses and are commonly found around oyster reeds. They are considered a great sport fish because they will go after most kinds of bait, the record for red drum is 94 pounds caught in North Carolina.

Lucky B Sportfishing Facebook Photo