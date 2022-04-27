Featured Catch: Widow Rockfish

CATALINA⸺ “How well do you know your rockfish species?” said a March 7 Facebook post from Davey’s Locker Sportfishing and Whale Watching. “This species is rarely caught by our boat at Catalina Island, do you know what it is?” The fish was later identified as a Widow Rockfish. The population of rockfish are found between the Gulf of Alaska and northern Baja, but adults are rarely seen in California and mostly found around British Columbia and Northern California, according to the National Oceania Atmospheric Association. The are dusky-brown with traces of light yellow and red and can reach up to 24 inches; they reach maturity at 8 years old or when they are about 16.5 inches in length.

Davey’s Locker Sportfishing and Whale Watching Facebook Photo