The “seabz are biting!!” according to Ventura Harbor Sportfishing, who reported that between four boats and 88 anglers there were 27 white sea bass, 644 rockfish, 42 ocean whitefish, two California scorpionfish, one California sheephead, one starry flounder and three barracuda caught on May 30. This white sea bass was reeled aboard Pacific Eagle.

Ventura Harbor Sportfishing Facebook photo