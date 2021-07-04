Catching 100s

The Spirit of Adventure out of H&M Landing in San Diego opened their season the second weekend in June and returned home from a 1.5-day trip with multiple bluefin over 100 pounds. Jackpot winners from the trip were Jeff for a 170-pound catch, Paul for a 169-pound catch, and Gary for a 111-pound catch. H&M Landing shared this photo of one of the jackpot winners in a June 15 Facebook post. They also announced in the Facebook post, Mike Keating had retired as captain of Spirit of Adventure, and Captain Evan Kraft has taken the helm.

H&M Landing Facebook photo