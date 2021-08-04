Dana Wharf Sportfishing Catches First Local Bluefin

DANA POINT一 Dana Wharf Sportfishing recapped their catches in a July 11 email, where they shared that the fleet had caught the first local bluefin tuna of the summer. “Bluefin! Huge spots of bluefin pushed in along the OC coast this week and the Dana Wharf fleet had some chances at some really nice quality fish,” said Dana Wharf Sportfishing in the July 11 email. “This one was caught aboard the San Mateo on Saturday.”

Photo provided by Dana Wharf Sportfishing